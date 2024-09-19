Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after buying an additional 212,725 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 86,639 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $66.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

