Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Invests $201,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.8% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,657,000 after acquiring an additional 179,251 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 384,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,954,176.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of KO stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Stocks to Neutralize Market Volatility and Build Wealth
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.