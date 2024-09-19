Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mittelman Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 111,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 508,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,795,000 after purchasing an additional 94,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $195.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $198.09. The stock has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.