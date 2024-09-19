Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $131.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

