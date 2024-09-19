Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 735 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,801,000 after purchasing an additional 659,248 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,428,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,784,000 after acquiring an additional 329,680 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after acquiring an additional 183,307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 128,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratio Wealth Group raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 1,172,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $20.82 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.