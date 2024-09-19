Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,878,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 963.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 411,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,500,000 after buying an additional 372,701 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,619.2% during the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 21,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $580.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $607.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $535.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

