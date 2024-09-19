Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.2% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 23,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 573,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $152,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 145,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in Visa by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 14,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $288.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a market cap of $525.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.38.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.