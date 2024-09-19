Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,965,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after buying an additional 23,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $178.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.