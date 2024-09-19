Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,965,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after buying an additional 23,017 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $178.40.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks to Neutralize Market Volatility and Build Wealth
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- What are earnings reports?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.