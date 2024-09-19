Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $145.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

