Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,167,312 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Down 3.0 %

MRNA opened at $69.86 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.27.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

