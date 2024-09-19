Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insider Sells $1,568,124.59 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $21.17 on Thursday, hitting $654.24. 1,524,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $636.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after purchasing an additional 283,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,954,000 after buying an additional 270,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,236,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,578,000 after buying an additional 238,486 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.37.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

