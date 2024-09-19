Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG) Trading Up 0.7%

Intuitive Investments Group PLC (LON:IIG – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.78). Approximately 35,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 25,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.76).

Intuitive Investments Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.75. The stock has a market cap of £273.09 million, a PE ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 0.55.

About Intuitive Investments Group

Intuitive Investments Group Plc intends to invest in early and later-stage life sciences businesses operating primarily in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

