Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.63

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.95 million during the quarter. Inventronics had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

