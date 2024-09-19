InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Down 5.5% in August

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IVT

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 298.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 899.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.