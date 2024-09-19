Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.29). Approximately 328,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 302,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.29).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.16. The stock has a market cap of £345.79 million, a PE ratio of 870.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.31.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

