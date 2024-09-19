Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 331,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 191,298 shares.The stock last traded at $22.78 and had previously closed at $22.77.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
