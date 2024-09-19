Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 331,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 191,298 shares.The stock last traded at $22.78 and had previously closed at $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,642,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 349,604 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,454,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

