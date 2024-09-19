Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 535,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 270,473 shares.The stock last traded at $23.12 and had previously closed at $23.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
