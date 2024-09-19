Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 535,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 270,473 shares.The stock last traded at $23.12 and had previously closed at $23.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.