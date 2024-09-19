Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Acquired by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 658,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 65,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $23.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

