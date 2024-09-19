Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.66

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.66 and traded as high as $72.17. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $71.86, with a volume of 122,286 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the second quarter worth $909,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

