Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.50

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 10704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $704.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is Alphabet a Long-Term Buying Opportunity After Recent Declines?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What’s Next After FOMC’s Aggressive Interest Rate Cuts?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Verizon Stock: 5G Boom and Robust Dividend Yield at Play
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.