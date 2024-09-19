Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.50

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 10704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $704.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 449,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 138,313 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 216,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

