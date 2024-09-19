Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Stake Lifted by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 269.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,039,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDP stock opened at $100.73 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.12.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.