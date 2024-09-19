Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.15 and last traded at $43.15. 35,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 17,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $296.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.