Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 160,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 484,137 shares.The stock last traded at $21.62 and had previously closed at $21.58.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 106,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

