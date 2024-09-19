Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 312,066 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 346% from the previous session’s volume of 70,046 shares.The stock last traded at $51.27 and had previously closed at $51.51.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 776.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.