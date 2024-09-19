Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.98

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.98 and last traded at $51.93, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 611,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4,335.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 108,170 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

