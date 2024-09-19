Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.34

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.33, with a volume of 26425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 449,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 743,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,185,000 after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

