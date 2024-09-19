Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.26% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $18,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PRF opened at $40.07 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

