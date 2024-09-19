Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.78. 3,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 13,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.