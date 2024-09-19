Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.78. 3,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 13,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

Get Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:IHYF Free Report ) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.