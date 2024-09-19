Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.91

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PIDGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 9626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $907.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

