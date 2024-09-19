Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.91

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 9626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $907.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
