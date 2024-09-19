Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.91

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 9626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $907.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.