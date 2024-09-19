Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.85

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.85 and last traded at $96.46, with a volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.40.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.61 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

