Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

