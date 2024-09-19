Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 752,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,827,158 shares.The stock last traded at $198.49 and had previously closed at $194.03.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 3.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.82 and a 200-day moving average of $188.44.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
