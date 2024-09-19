Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 752,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,827,158 shares.The stock last traded at $198.49 and had previously closed at $194.03.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.82 and a 200-day moving average of $188.44.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

