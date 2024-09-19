Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.49

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.49 and last traded at $42.49, with a volume of 2688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,568,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

