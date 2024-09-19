Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.51

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.51 and last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 21654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,368,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 176,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 66,075 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 124.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 112,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 62,396 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 83,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.