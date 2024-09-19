Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.51

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.51 and last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 21654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.