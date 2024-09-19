Invesco Senior Loan ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 525% compared to the average volume of 1,599 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,927,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $123,713,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,361 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,697,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,349,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,346,751. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

