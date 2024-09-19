Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $31,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBLL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 8,327.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 968,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 957,007 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,787,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,049,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,832,000.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TBLL stock opened at $105.92 on Thursday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $106.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.58.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.