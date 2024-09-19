Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Hall Kathryn A.’s 6th Largest Position

Hall Kathryn A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.6% of Hall Kathryn A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 207,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,702,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

RSP opened at $176.21 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $178.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.76 and a 200-day moving average of $166.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

