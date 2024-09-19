Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after buying an additional 1,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,337,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $176.21 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $178.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

