Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Riverview Capital Advisers LLC

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $176.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $178.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

