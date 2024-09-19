Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 118,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.21. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

