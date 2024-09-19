Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.95

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 114974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,160,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,231,000 after acquiring an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.