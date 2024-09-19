Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.64

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.64 and last traded at $89.64, with a volume of 112037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

