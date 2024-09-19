Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.82

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 79 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

