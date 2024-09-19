Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 129,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 127,689 shares.The stock last traded at $97.65 and had previously closed at $97.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

