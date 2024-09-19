Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.23

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.23 and last traded at $60.23, with a volume of 6930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.71.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.