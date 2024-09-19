Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 95,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 39,822 shares.The stock last traded at $50.08 and had previously closed at $49.88.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $845.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

