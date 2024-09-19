Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,416,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the previous session’s volume of 310,273 shares.The stock last traded at $25.18 and had previously closed at $25.17.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
