Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,416,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the previous session’s volume of 310,273 shares.The stock last traded at $25.18 and had previously closed at $25.17.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

