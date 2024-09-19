Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 19th (AA, CRWD, ELAN, GRMN, GTX, PGNY, PLCE, RCI, SPHR, TMUS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 19th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $40.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Westpark Capital.

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $325.00 price target on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $210.00 to $215.00. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $31.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $18.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $73.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $58.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $197.00 to $215.50. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

