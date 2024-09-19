Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 19th (AA, CRWD, ELAN, GRMN, GTX, PGNY, PLCE, RCI, SPHR, TMUS)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 19th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $40.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Westpark Capital.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $325.00 price target on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $210.00 to $215.00. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $31.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $18.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $73.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $58.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $197.00 to $215.50. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

