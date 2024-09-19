Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $85.37 on Thursday. Toro has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Toro by 1,204.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 2,057.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Toro by 522.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

