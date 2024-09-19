Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 123,724 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average daily volume of 81,828 call options.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,734,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,999,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $32.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

